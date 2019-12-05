ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department said they found no evidence of a shooting after getting a report of shots fired at Mission Hospital.
Police said they were called to the medical campus on Biltmore Avenue on Thursday morning.
“There is no evidence that a shooting occurred,” police later stated on Twitter. “(The) incident is under further investigation.”
A spokesperson for the Mission Health said the hospital went into lockdown around 9:45 a.m. after getting an alert about a possible active shooter.
By 10:15 a.m., the all clear had been given and the hospital had resumed normal operations.
The spokesperson deferred all other comments about the matter to Asheville police.
