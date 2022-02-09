ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Asheville police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting after someone shot multiple rounds in a home and parked vehicle that left residents uninjured.
According to police, they responded to a house on N. Bear Creek Road on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 8:50 p.m. They found four people in the home, including two young children. Fortunately, no one was injured from the shooting.
The homeowners told police that they heard gun shots and a vehicle speeding off, but could not provide any description.
Police found damages from gunshots on the front door, storm door, and interior walls as well as shell casings outside the home. Police say they also found damage to the back of the vehicle parked in the driveway, including the front and rear tires on the driver's side and the windshield.
Officers also saw where two projectiles went through the passenger back seat and through a child restraint seat.
If anyone has information about this shooting, contact police at 828-252-1110, or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone app or text TIP2APD to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.