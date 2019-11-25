ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said they are investigating after a puppy was found in a zipped backpack that was left in a library overnight.
Police posted on Facebook Monday morning about the discovery.
Officers said the bag containing the dog was indoors but left overnight with the animal zipped inside.
The dog is now in the care of Animal Services, police said.
