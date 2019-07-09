Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the North Carolina Special Bureau of Investigations confirmed that they are responding in Asheville for an officer involved shooting.
The Asheville Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Oteen Church Road.
Police were responding to arrest William Lee Maltba, 42, on a domestic violence warrant.
During the course of the arrest, police said one officer fired her handgun around 10:15 a.m., striking Maltba in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The officer was not hurt but was placed on investigative suspension, per policy.
There is no word if Maltba will face any new charges.
More news: Coroner: One person dead after crash along I-85 northbound in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.