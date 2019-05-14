ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police have released photos of a vehicle sought as they continue to try to identify a suspect in a Tuesday robbery at the First Citizens Bank on Smokey Park Highway.
Police said they were called to the bank around noon after a man with a dark brown beard, wearing a plaid shirt, bonnie hat, sunglasses and jeans entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.
The man did not present a weapon or claim to have one.
Police said the man fled on foot with cash.
Police on Thursday released photos of a car they believe the suspect was driving - a green or blue 2000 - 2007 Ford Taurus. It has a dark tint and Texas tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS - Greenville police charge 27 men after 'Operation May Day' prostitution sting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.