ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said they are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed Wednesday.
The robbery happened at the Sun Trust on Hendersonville Road around 1 p.m.
Police said a man, around 50-years-old, entered the bank and told tellers he had a gun, but did not display the weapon.
The man left the bank on foot, heading south, police said.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
On Thursday, police released surveillance photos of the man sought in the case.
People with information are asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.