ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Since the end of May, Asheville Police have charged and arrested several individuals and seized numerous weapons in relation to an increase in recent gun violence, they said over social.
Police are asking citizens help in tackling the gun violence that is plaguing the city,
"These recent events are especially painful to the families of those who have experienced gun violence, but they are also painful to us as a community as they tear at the fabric of what community should be.
In this regard, we urge our community to come together. Crime prevention must be a community effort.
The Asheville Police Department is just one part of the effort. We need your help. We ask anyone who has any information related to any gun violence incidents to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
If you see or hear of anything suspicious, please call. We’d rather the community call and it turn out to be nothing, than for no one to call and our community, and our families, lose another family member."
Asheville Police says they are just one part of the effort, now they are looking to the community for help.
