ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- In wake of several protests within Asheville City limits - some involving violence - the Police Department has requested the assistance of the National Guard.
In a Facebook post from the department, they say the request is part of an effort to maintain the safety of the people in the community, as well as businesses and critical infrastructure.
Asheville Police have also asked for help from local, state and federal resources.
Also on Tuesday, Asheville's mayor declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew following two nights of chaotic protests in the Mountain city.
Mayor Esther Manheimer issued this statement:
I respect everyone’s right to demonstrate and express their anger, sadness and frustration. It is important that we support the people’s right to expression, while still ensuring the safety of everyone in our community.
Following the last two night’s of unrest and destruction of property, I am declaring a city-wide State of Emergency and issuing a curfew beginning tonight. The curfew will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The following guidelines apply for the curfew:
- Requires individual to remain at home with the exception of medical emergencies and acquiring goods or services that are necessary to sustain the well-being of themselves or their families;
- Does not apply to medical professionals, public safety workers, medical or healthcare workers, military personnel, public transportation personnel, public utilities personnel, and media;
- Restricts travel within the city limits of Asheville;
- Violators will be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor.
The curfew will remain in effect until I declare it no longer necessary.
Asheville Police also wanted to share the following information with the public so as to make protesters aware of the protocol they'll be following regarding the use of tear gas and pepper balls:
If an explosive device is directed toward law enforcement, or protesters, law enforcement will respond with tear gas and pepper balls.
If any individual attempts to pick up or cover a tear gas canister, law enforcement will respond with additional tear gas and pepper balls.
If you are out past the 8 p.m. curfew, you will be arrested.
11 ARRESTED MONDAY
The curfew and state of emergency was issued after police confirmed 11 arrests from Monday's protests.
Below are the names of suspects and their charges:
- Kiran George Bursenos, 20 of Arden - Fail to Disperse on Command, Second Degree Trespass
- Daniella Adarve Cuellar, 25 of Asheville - Fail to Disperse on Command
- David Timothy Dutcher, 31 of Asheville - Fail to Disperse on Command
- Tess Aurora Gantz, 24 of Swannanoa - Fail to Disperse on Command
- River Peyton Georgeff, 19 of Fletcher - Fail To Disperse On Command, Simple Possess Sch II CS (M)
- Jordan Tyler Hough, 22 of Asheville - Fail to Disperse on Command
- Joshua Johann Jinks, 30 of Summerville - AWDW Government Official
- Jacob Riley Miller, 20 of Waynesville - Fail to Disperse on Command, Second Degree Trespass
- Angela Lynn Richardson, 40 of Arden - Fail to Disperse on Command
- Alexander Tuttle Rogers, 21 of Asheville - Fail to Disperse on Command, Second Degree Trespass
- Richard Edward Lee Stone, 42 of Arden - Fail to Disperse on Command
MONDAY NIGHT'S PROTESTS
Protesters gathered in front of the municipal building for the second night in a row on Monday.
Police say that after hours of peaceful protests, several rounds of fireworks were shot at police officers who were standing in front of the municipal building.
"It was so fast," said Matt Henson, who was at the protest. "It was six hours of peaceful protesting. There were minor incidents, but nothing major, nothing aggressive really. And then it was just a slow escalation over the course of like maybe 30 minutes with water bottles and then all the sudden a firework came in, and it just kind of… it went from being peaceful to probably close to 5,000 people sprinting in every direction."
Following the fireworks, police deployed tear gas and pepper balls to disperse the crowds.
Henson was in the area where the tear gas was fired. "It definitely hurts," he said. "Your nose, immediately all your sinuses are all clogged up. And if you breathe it in too fast and too much, it definitely made breathing difficult. I did not enjoy that. It was not pleasant. It was not OK."
The crowd then moved downtown, and some members of the crowd began to vandalize city property.
Witnesses also reported groups were burning an American flag and breaking into businesses in downtown Asheville.
A confederate statue of Zebulon Vance was also spray painted with graffiti.
Some protesters were seen downtown helping to clean up the vandalized stores.
Carolyn M. who has been helping us in our coverage of the situation in Asheville, North Carolina posted this picture with the caption:
"It’s really important to note that protesters are now cleaning up the shattered glass from the Hazel Twenty boutique in downtown Asheville. Whoever broke it did not represent the vast majority of people here who seem to be against property damage."
Henson said the people throwing fireworks and damaging property represented a very small percentage of the movement.
"I think the overall group did not want violence," he said. "There were multiple times where the megaphone was used to announce that it was a peaceful protest, to encourage people to remain peaceful, to let everybody know they didn’t want any reason to a riot... The group that interfered with that was very, very small."
Christina Hallingse with Asheville Police says they are further investigating after shell casings were located downtown, after multiple weapons were discharged into the air.
SWAT and APD cleared the crowded streets of downtown by 2:30 a.m.
RELATED: Police Chief: 4 arrested after protest involving throwing of rocks, fireworks and damage to property in Asheville
(1) comment
Doesn't surprise me, I've encountered more radical racist liberals here than back home in Calif. It's hilarious to hear a radical leftist squealing in their hideous southern drawls and accents. Hopefully the cesspool South will burn for good this time, America doesn't need this dump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.