Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing child.
Police say that 13-year-old Safferon Baker was last seen in the Roosevelt Street area of north Asheville around 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.
Baker is described as being 5 feet tall with brown shoulder-length hair, and light blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket with pink trim on the hood, a black shirt with gold writing, black shorts and carrying a black, blue, and white backpack. Police say she was also riding a black bicycle with several stickers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baker are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828)252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crimestoppers at (828)255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
More news: Police: Pair made laxative cookies for striking workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.