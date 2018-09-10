Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina)
Asheville Police are asking for assistance identifying the person or persons who fired a gun in the early hours of Saturday morning, sending one person to the hospital.
Police say that the shooting occurred September 8, around 3:52 a.m.
They tell us that they received reports of a gun firing around Clingman and Hilliard Avenues.
When they arrived, police say they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the westbound lanes of the Jeff Bowen Bridge.
Police say the victim was transported to Mission Hospital with critical injuries.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has additional information, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if you wish to remain anonymous.
