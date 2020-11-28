ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police are responding to a homicide on Gay St., according to a tweet from the department's official twitter account.
APD on scene of a homicide on Gay St. One person deceased. Investigation ongoing. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @WSPA7 @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/kS48tiVDEK— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) November 28, 2020
According to the tweet, one person is deceased and the investigation is ongoing.
We will have more updates as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Iranian nuke program mastermind assassinated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.