Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have safely located a man they said had been missing since March 16.
Officers say that 33-year-old Darrell Wesley Veach was last known to be staying at the Salvation Army on 204 Haywood Street on February 24. According to the police, the group reporting him missing last had contact with Veach in March.
Veach is described as a male, 33-years-old, 5'8" and weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say that Veach also has several tattoos including one on his center finger reading "WFOTTDID", "mom" in a heart on his chest, "veach" on his right arm and a mermaid on his right leg.
Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating Veach.
More news: Deputies: Madison County school bus driver arrested for suspected inappropriate conduct with a student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.