Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are said Monday a 20-year-old woman who was wanted for a May 9 shooting has turned herself in.
Police said Sarawila Villatoro Weir had warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury and carrying a concealed handgun.
Weir is described as standing 5'5" tall, approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right arm reading "Money Hungry".
At approximately 7:15 p.m. on May 9, police received a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in Pisgah View Apartments. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the victim, a 21 year old female, was transported to Mission Hospital. The victim sustained one gunshot wound, and is in stable, but critical condition according to police.
After investigating, police named Weir as the suspect and charged her with the shooting.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, police said Sarawila Villatoro-Weir had turned herself in to authorities. She is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
