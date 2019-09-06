ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police have confirmed that K'syon Finley, who was delivered after his mother was fatally shot on June 12 at Deaverview Apartments, has died.
Police are now saying the death of K'syon is connected to that of his mother after she was gunned down at their home in June.
Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, who was pregnant with K'syon at the time of her death, testified in the ongoing trial of a man accused of killing another pregnant woman.
Previously, District Attorney Todd Williams confirmed that Simuel, testified in the trial of Nathaniel Dixon, who is accused of killing Candace Pickens and shooting her 3-year-old son in an Asheville park in May 2016.
Pickens was pregnant at the time of her death. Her unborn baby did not survive.
No suspects have been named yet in the shooting death of Simuel.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.
