ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning Asheville Police said they have safely located River Gaydish.
Police said River Gaydish, 17, was last seen on September 5 at approximately p.m. near Bull Mountain Road.
River is 5'8" and 185 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt and jeans. She could possibly be in the Montford or Swannanoa areas.
Police did not release details about where she has been the last few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.