Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating a shooting that left a home and vehicle damaged early Monday morning.
According to police, around 1 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Deaverview Road after multiple gunshots were reported.
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they discovered numerous shell casings on the ground outside the home and damage to the front window of the residence as well as a vehicle's window.
Police say luckily no one was hurt in the shooting incident.
At this time, the shooting remains under investigation by Asheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 828-252-1110.
More news: LCSO: Deputies, subject exchange gunfire in Gray Court with no injuries; SLED investigating
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.