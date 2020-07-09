Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say two people have been arrested following an investigation into child abuse.
Officers say they worked with the Waynesville Police Department as the case involved evidence that originated in that jurisdiction.
After serving a search warrant at the home of one of the suspects on July 8, detectives with the Asheville Police arrested 36-year-old Meghan Katherine Mello. Mello was charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and misdemeanor child abuse.
In addition to Mello, 41-year-old Christopher Oliver Murphy, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
Detectives say Mello is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $60,000 secured bond.
This case remains under investigation. If anyone has information on this matter, they are encouraged to contact Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
More news: Greenville County Animal Care says your pet lost on July 4 holiday could be at their shelter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.