ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a missing 71-year-old woman has been located and safely reunited with her family.
Thursday afternoon police asked for help finding Veronica Murjani Donaldson. They said she was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near Washington Road. She was on foot and without her identification.
Veronica stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey overcoat and black shoes.
Friday morning around 5:13 a.m., police announced Donaldson had been found and said she was safe.
