Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a missing teen has been located and is safe.
According to police, Akira Brianna Miller, disappeared on Monday, August 24.
Miller is described as a 16 year old female, 5'5", 135 pounds, with red hair. She was last seen wearing blue scrub pants and was barefoot.
Police say Miller was found in Madison County.
