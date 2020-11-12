Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a missing woman has been found safe.
APD previously reported Kim Jones Bowers was last seen near Biltmore Avenue, sending out an alert to help find her around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Just before 5 p.m., APD reported she was safely located.
