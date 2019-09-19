Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after a shooting has left one person in serious condition.
Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a shooting in the Shiloh Community. According to officers, the victim was shot outside a home on Brooklyn Road.
When police arrived on scene, they say they found the victim inside a car with another person.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is said to be in serious condition.
Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and at this time have no suspects in custody. They are continuing to investigate.
