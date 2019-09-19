Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after a shooting left a man with serious injuries.
Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a shooting in the Shiloh Community. According to officers, the victim was shot outside a home on Brooklyn Road.
When police arrived on scene, they say they found the victim with a gunshot would to his leg inside a car with another person.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is said to be in serious condition.
Police say the initial investigation indicates that two unidentified men on foot shot the victim on Brooklyn Road. According to police, the victim was transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries but is currently listed in stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.
More news: Death investigation underway after one person killed in home invasion in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.