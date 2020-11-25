Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man they say is responsible for firing a gun into a Pizza Hut.
According to officers, police responded to the Pizza hut on Smokey Park Highway around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Officers say when they arrived the found a suspect had fired a shot from a handgun into the glass door of the business following a dispute with the manager over placing a food order.
Police say they located the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Scottie Dean Ramsey of Johnson City, a short distance away and took him into custody.
Ramsey is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied building, assault by pointing a gun and injury to real property.
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.
