ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One day after the Asheville Police Department asked for help finding a teen they say was last seen in mid-June, they said she was found safe.
Police said 17-year-old Jasmine Sammia Smith had been last seen by family on June 11.
On Thursday, police advised Jasmine had been located and was safe.
