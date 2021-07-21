ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police have safely located a missing 19-year-old who was last seen on June 5 along Patton Ave.
Ronnie Noah Ross was described by police as measuring around five feet, nine inches in height and weighing around 100 pounds.
According to police, Ronnie has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Ronnie was located Wednesday evening and is safe.
MORE NEWS: Deputies find body with gunshot wound on E. Pine Lake Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.