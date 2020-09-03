ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a teen, missing since last week, has been safely located.
Wednesday officers requested the public's help locating missing juvenile, Najeona Griffin. She was last seen on August 26.
Najeona, 17, is 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police didn't release details on where she was found, only saying she is now safe.
