Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are warning residents that the police department has seen an increase in cases involving male victims and sextortion cases.
According to police, male victims have contacted police after visiting adult webcam sites, participating in sexual acts and then being extorted by female suspects.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), sextortion is currently surging because of COVID-19 and the increase in the amount of time individuals are spending on the internet. Victims of recent sextortion reports come from every background and demographic, and are targeted through all internet devices.
Police say it's important for people visiting these types of sites to be aware of the current sextortion trends. Those include:
- Immediate requests to talk or chat on an email or messaging service outside of the site.
- Claims that the suspect is from the United States, but is currently living, working, or traveling abroad.
- Asks for money, goods, or any similar type of financial assistance.
- Asks for assistance with personal transactions (opening new banks accounts, depositing or transferring funds, shipping merchandise, etc.).
- Reports a sudden personal crisis and pressures you to provide financial assistance.
- Disappears suddenly from the site then reappears under a different name using the same profile information.
If you are a victim of this type of scheme, the FBI recommends taking the following action:
- Report the activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center or your local FBI field office.
- Contact your financial institution immediately upon discovering any fraudulent or suspicious activity and direct them to stop or reverse the transactions.
- Report the activity to the website where the contact was first initiated.
