ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help finding a woman who went missing and does not have her medication.
Police said they are trying to locate Trisha Renee McWilliams, who was last seen on December 17 in Pack Square.
McWilliams is 39, is 5'0" tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has a short, cropped hair cut. She was last seen wearing a fur coat, cowboy boots and a Carolina blue ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 to remain anonymous.
