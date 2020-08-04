ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Tuesday a woman who was recently reported missing and had not been seen since February has been been found and is safe.
According to APD, 47-year-old Juanita Ruth Colon Andrus was reported missing be an out-of-state family member on July 18. However, police say Andrus was last seen on February 26.
On Tuesday, police said Andrea had been located safely.
