ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, Asheville police are weighing in on a case involving a teen reported missing but later found in Kentucky with an adult man.
The case has a unique twist because she was able to get help by using hand gestures seen on TikTok to quietly let someone know you’re in distress.
FOX Carolina requested the 911 call from the driver who noticed the gesture.
“Uh, this female on the passenger side, brunette, is motioning for help: call 9-1-1,” the caller said.
“Through some much and brilliant thinking, she was found and found okay,” said Captain Joseph Silberman with the Asheville Police Department.
APD alerted the public of the missing teen last week. It was discovered that she was with someone known to her. A day later, the two were spotted on an interstate in Laurel County, Kentucky.
James Herbert Brick was eventually arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment.
The arresting agency was the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
“Everything had to come together that day because I think prior to this; I don’t think there’s a lot of people, including our officers in our department, that even knew what that signal meant,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.“It’s the old saying — if you see something, say something.”
“We use social media for intelligence gathering, and we have had missing persons recovered through social media. But I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Silberman.
Every situation is different. Unfortunately, there’s no one blanket top police can give that can promise someone will be able to escape to safety.
However, situational awareness can increase you’re chances of getting help, if needed.
“This young lady was in a very dangerous and dynamic situation. From what I hear, a bit of quick thinking on her part got her out of it,” Silberman said.
