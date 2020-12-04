ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives in Asheville say they have identified and charged two people with the murder of a 17-year-old found shot near a baseball field.
It was on Saturday morning that Asheville police initially responded to a homicide on Gay Street.
Police say that they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Montford Baseball Field around 8:30 Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and died after succumbing to those wounds shortly after he was taken to the hospital.
On Monday, police say the victim was identified as a 17-year-old male, but due to his age his name would not be released.
Now, police are searching for 18-year-old Dionate Whitson who is charged with first degree murder. Police are asking for the public's help locating Whitson and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
In addition to Whitson, a 16-year-old male has been charged with first degree murder. Police are working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety - Juvenile Justice Division to bring him into custody. His name was not released due to his age.
If anyone encounters Dionate Whitson they are encouraged to contact 9-1-1 immediately. If
(1) comment
the withholding the name thing does not work on deceased persons .
