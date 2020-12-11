ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say they are looking for a suspect in connection to a number of incidents that occurred late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Police say they responded to an armed robbery at the Hot Spot store on Brevard Rd. late Thursday night.
According to police, an investigation shows that a suspect approached the store counter, brandished a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then fled across Brevard Rd., entered a vehicle and drove toward the Parkway.
At around 6:15 Friday morning, police say that a person matching the description of the suspect in the Hot Spot store robbery brandished a gun to a clerk at the Eblen Short Stop on Amboy Rd. in Asheville before fleeing the scene.
Police say that shortly after the Eblen Short Stop incident, a person matching the suspect's description approached someone using an ATM on Patton Ave. and demanded money.
Asheville police say that no injuries have been reported in these incidents.
The suspect is described by police as a male with a small build wearing a gold shirt under a black jacket. The vehicle he used is described as a black SUV that could be either a Ford Expedition or Ford Explorer, according to police.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Asheville police department at (828) 252-1110.
