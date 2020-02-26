Asheville police search for robber who swiped sneakers worth more than $6,000

Asheville police search for robber who swiped sneakers worth more than $7,000. Photo Provided By: Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) When the owner of Sole "82", a sneaker boutique in Asheville closed for the day, an unwanted

guest greeted him.

“A local store here in Asheville received a handful pairs of these shoes," Lt. Sean Aardema said.

He's an investigator with the Asheville Police Department.

Investigators say a robber stole three pairs of the Travis Scott Nike SB Dunk low sneakers. The shoe is named after Scott who is a popular rapper and known influencer. He has a collaboration deal with Nike and this is the latest shoe, which is scheduled to hit the market during a special release on Saturday, February 29. The special release coupled with the Scott's popularity make the shoe a hot item, with a high price tag.

“Where you have a really unique item, there’s usually a lot of talk and discussion," Aardema said.

The shoes are worth $2,400 a pair.

“A masked man entered the store and demanded specifically those shoes and was armed with a firearm when he did so and made away with three pairs of those shoes," Aardema said."This person, the store employee, is a victim of a very violent crime.”

Aardema says the challenge is tracking down a masked armed robber. They know the robber is a man and the shoes he swiped are evidence too.

“In this case, the offender made away with some very, very specific and rare items that should be able to generate some leads for us," Aardema said.

Investigators hope leads will lead the to a thief.

