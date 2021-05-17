ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville say they are searching for two suspects accused of threatening a woman with a gun and stealing her purse.
According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30am on Saturday.
APD says that the victim was leaving the Cigar Bar along Cox Ave. when the two suspects approached her and committed the robbery.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or by texting TIP2APD at 847411.
