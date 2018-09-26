ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a teenage girl who has been missing for four days.
Police said Amanda Lucinda Rogers, 15, was last seen on September 22 near Ravencroft Drive.
Amanda is 5'3" tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red or orange hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
