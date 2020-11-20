Asheville police searching for armed man with multiple warrants

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say they are searching for a man that is armed who has multiple open warrants.
According to police, 21-year-old Antwan Edward Johnson Jr. is wanted for the following warrants:
- Carrying a concealed gun (2 counts)
- Resisting public officer (2 counts)
- Felony possession of Cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI controlled substance
- Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
Police say that Johnson is about five feet, seven inches weighing around 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "Only the Family" according to police.
If you have any information on Johnson, please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
