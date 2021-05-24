ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say they are searching for an armed suspect that stole a woman's purse on Friday along Church St.
Police say that the suspect is male and could be wearing a hoodie.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to text TIP2APD or call 828-252-1110.
