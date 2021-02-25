Asheville Police Searching for BB&T Armed Robbery Suspect

Photo of BB&T Armed Robbery Suspect (Asheville Police Department / February 25, 2021)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says it is searching for a suspect who robbed a BB&T along Hendersonville Rd. with a handgun.
According to police, the incident took place at around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.
Police say that the suspect fled the bank in a vehicle.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
