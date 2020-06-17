Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are asking for the public's help as they search for a murder suspect connected to a fatal stabbing.
Police say they responded to an address in the 1400 block of Patton Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on June 15.
When they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim, identified as 66-year-old Michael Eugene Hirt, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Officers say Hirt was transported to Mission Hospital but later died of his injuries.
Wednesday, police announced the suspect has been identified as Todd Nathan Housel. He's been charged with first degree murder in Hirt's death.
They're asking for help locating the 55-year-old, who they say stands 5'10'' tall and weighs around 162 pounds. Housel has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He also has a tattoo on his upper right arm of roses, and a tattoo on his upper left arm of a lion.
Anyone with information on Housel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
