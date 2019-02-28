Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are seeking the public's help finding a man they say is wanted for multiple crimes including selling drugs near a school.
Police are searching for Johnny Darron Withrow, who they say has open warrants for the following:
- 4 counts of Manufacture, Sell, Distribute Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a School
- 2 counts of Maintain a Vehicle, Dwelling or Place for Controlled Substance
- 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine
- Conspire to Sell Cocaine
- Conspire to Delivery Cocaine
- Driving While License Revoked
- Habitual Felon
- Failure to Appear on a Felony
Withrow is described as a black male, 37 years of age, 6'2" tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Both ears are pierced and he has a tattoo on his abdomen reading "Thug Life".
If anyone has any information on the location of Johnny Darron Withrow they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.