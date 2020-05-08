ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are searching for a man they say was last seen in early April, and they need your help finding him.
APD says 40-year-old Orlando Rodriguez Garcia was last seen April 2 near the 200 block of New Leicester Highway and has not been heard from since.
He stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. It's not known what kind of clothing he had when he was last seen.
If you know where Garcia is, call the department at (828) 252-1110.
