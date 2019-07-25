ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a man who has not been seen since July 8.
Police are searching for Michael Sheldon Holloman, 38.
Holloman is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a medical condition that is going untreated and he may be in need of assistance, police said.
Holloman may currently be homeless or living in the downtown area.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS - This creature residing on the NC coast is often mistaken for another
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.