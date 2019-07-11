ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a man with multiple outstanding warrants.
Police said they are searching for Devontae Dequarius Gaines, whose last known address was in Hendersonville.
Gaines has 9 outstanding warrants for Exploitation of Disabled/Elder Adult, Misdemeanor Larceny, and Obtaining Property by False Pretense. He also has numerous outstanding orders for arrest in Henderson and Buncombe Counties.
Gaines, 26, is 6’3” and approximately 315 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Gaines also has several tattoos. One on his arm that says “Thuggin’” and two others also on his arm that say “Zoe” and “Vontae”. He has one tattoo on his hand that says “NEG”.
Anyone with information on the location of Gaines is asked to contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
