ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a missing man.
Police are searching for Steven Mark Wolfe, who has not been in contact with his family since May 8.
Wolfe, 43, is 6'1" tall and 220 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair, a mustache, blue eyes, and wears glasses. He regularly wears a Duke ball cap. Police said he also suffers from a health condition and is in need of medications.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS - Asheville police release photos of car bank robbery suspect may have fled in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.