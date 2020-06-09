ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say was reported missing in late May, but hadn't been heard from since last year.
According to police, Brixon Accord Summey, 27, was reported missing on May 26. However, those who reported him missing say they haven't heard from him since December 2019.
Mr. Summey is described as standing 6' tall and weighing about 212 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he also has a tatto on his upper arm with the roman numeral 'V.'
Anyone with information on Summey's whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1100.
