Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help locating a missing juvenile.
Officers say Zamarian James hasn't been seen since January 12 when he was last seen at 3 Dadoo Street. Police say James was not reported missing until January 22.
James is a 13-year-old male, standing 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police tell us James no longer has braided hair as shown in the photograph.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the APD at 828-252-1110.
