ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing 19-year-old, according to a release.
Police say that Ronnie Noah Ross was last seen on June 5 along Patton Ave.
Ronnie is described by police as measuring around five feet, nine inches in height and weighing around 100 pounds.
According to police, Ronnie has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Ronnie Ross' whereabouts can send a tip to TIP2APD to 847411 or on the TIP2APD app.
Police can also be contacted at 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Deputies find body with gunshot wound on E. Pine Lake Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.