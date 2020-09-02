ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Wednesday that officers are trying to find a missing juvenile, Najeona Griffin. She was last seen on August 26.
Najeona, 17, is 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Najeona is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for runaway teen from Henderson County who may be in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.