ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Wednesday asked for help finding a missing man.
Police said Joshua Jackson was last seen on August 5 in the area of Mission Hospital.
Jackson, 31, is 5'6" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and is bald.
Police ask anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
