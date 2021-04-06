ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Asheville Police department is searching for a missing teen.
Asheville Police say Alyssa Mcguire, 17, was last seen in Asheville on Monday, March 8.
She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 4'9 and weighs about 117 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her chest and shoulder that says "Heavenly Fire."
Asheville Police is asking anyone with information to contact them at (828) 252-1110. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the Asheville PD app or text TIP2APD to 847411.
